Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of AKZOY stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $41.80. 18,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

