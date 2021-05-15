Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $30.78. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $573.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

