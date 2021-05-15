Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.00 and a 12-month high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

