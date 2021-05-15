Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.88. The company has a market cap of C$653.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$8.58 and a 12-month high of C$17.54.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$154.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Central will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Algoma Central from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.