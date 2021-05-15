Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.88. The company has a market cap of C$653.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$8.58 and a 12-month high of C$17.54.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$154.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Central will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Algoma Central from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Dividend History for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit