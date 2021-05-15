Algorand Market Capitalization Hits $4.30 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $842.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00332590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,517,556,440 coins and its circulating supply is 3,038,860,860 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.