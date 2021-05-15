Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $338.00 to $306.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $209.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,626,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.50. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

