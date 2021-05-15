Alien Worlds (TLM) One Day Volume Tops $52.64 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $318.78 million and $52.64 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,171,985,434 coins and its circulating supply is 883,946,961 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

