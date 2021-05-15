Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

