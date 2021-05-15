Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $91,348,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.25 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $92.04 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

