Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

