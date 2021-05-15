ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

ALE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. 158,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,503. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after acquiring an additional 182,098 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 72,588 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

