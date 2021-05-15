Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIZY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,186. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit