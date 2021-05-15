Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIZY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,186. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

