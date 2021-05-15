Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post sales of $7.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,018.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.63 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,600. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 157,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,852. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

