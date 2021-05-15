Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Shares Up 2.7%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) shares shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSSF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alsea in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

