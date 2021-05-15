Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

