Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Harrington Investments INC

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit