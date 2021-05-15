American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

AMT opened at $246.76 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

