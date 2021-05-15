American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $94.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of AMWD opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

