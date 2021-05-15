Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $123,303.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 53,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $123,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,375,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.
Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.