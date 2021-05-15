Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $123,303.00 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 53,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $123,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,375,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the first quarter worth about $74,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amesite by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

