Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.05. The stock had a trading volume of 698,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,074. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $222.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

