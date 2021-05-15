Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Dollar Tree by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

