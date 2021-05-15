Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Million

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post $11.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $48.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.59 million, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $5,795,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

