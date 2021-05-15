Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

