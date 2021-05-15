Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to post sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. 1,345,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,888. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

