Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

