Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.49. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.16. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

