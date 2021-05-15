Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.51 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.49. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.16. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit