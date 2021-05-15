Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after buying an additional 73,280 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 144,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 304,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 71,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.93. 148,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

