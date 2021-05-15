Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

