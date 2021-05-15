Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $110,018 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

