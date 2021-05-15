Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $581.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $586.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

