Analysts Offer Predictions for Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XGN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

