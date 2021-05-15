Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of IDYA opened at $19.51 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $642.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

