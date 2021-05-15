Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$245.00

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$245.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$182.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$175.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 853.64. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$125.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8600005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.