Analysts Set Expectations for Prothena Co. plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $14,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

