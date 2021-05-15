Analysts Set Expectations for Prothena Co. plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $14,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit