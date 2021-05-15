Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) PT at $100.10

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.10.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

