Analysts Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Target Price at $1.33

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

NASDAQ OAS traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. 494,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

