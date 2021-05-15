Analyzing Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.56%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alerus Financial pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 17.50% 13.97% 1.58% Sandy Spring Bancorp 14.12% 7.29% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $207.49 million 2.66 $29.54 million $1.91 16.80 Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 5.37 $116.43 million $3.28 14.53

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; residential real estate plans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities, such as commercial, personal, and medical liability lines. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides personal trust and wealth management services. It operates a network of approximately 65 locations in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, the District of Columbia. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

