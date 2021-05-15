Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Shares of ANDHF opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $32.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

