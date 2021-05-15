Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
