Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.