API3 (API3) Market Cap Achieves $80.21 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $5.79 or 0.00012110 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $80.21 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060649 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

