APIX Market Cap Reaches $8.65 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, APIX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $295,535.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00088780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.01118223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00065271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00115125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061228 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.