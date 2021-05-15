Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.65.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3,821.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

