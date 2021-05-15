Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

APLT stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,215 shares of company stock worth $160,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 225,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 383,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

