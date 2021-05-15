Applied UV (AUVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

