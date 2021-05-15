AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.70 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE APP traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 1,198,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,634. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

