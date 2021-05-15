AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.70 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

AppLovin stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,634. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit