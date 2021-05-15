AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.70 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,634. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.