ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.65.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.42.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.