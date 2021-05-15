ArdCoin (ARDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.47 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $80,776.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00089577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01144165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00066899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00114516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061295 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

