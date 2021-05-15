Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

