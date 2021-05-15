Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $11.00 at Raymond James

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

