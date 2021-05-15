Armin Zerza Sells 23,723 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

